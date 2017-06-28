June 28 (Reuters) -
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle
project management by late july
* Georgia power - To allow time for all approvals, the
interim assessment agreement has been extended through july 20
* Georgia power -Continues work with project's co-owners to
complete a full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis
* Georgia power- Agreement between georgia power and toshiba
remains in place and continues to affirm value of toshiba's
guarantee at $3.68 billion
* Georgia power - First payment from toshiba under agreement
is expected in amount of $300 million in october 2017
