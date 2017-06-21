Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 21 BGEO Group Plc
* BGEO Group appoints jonathan muir to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 24 Australia's decision to slap a A$6.2 billion tax on its major banks has created uncertainty among global investors who no longer see the country as a stable investment destination, according to the chief executive of National Australia Bank.