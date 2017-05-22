TBILISI May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC
* Net profit for the first quarter 2017 up by 64.5 percent
year-on-year to 96.6 million lari ($40.08 million).
* Return on equity (ROE) amounted to 24.2 percent (24.6
percent without one-off effects) and return on assets (ROA) to
3.7 percent.
* Total operating income for the first quarter 2017 up by
40.2 percent yoy to 203.5 million lari.
* Cost to income ratio stood at 40.8 percent (39.8 percent
without one-off effects), compared with 44.3 percent in the
first quarter 2016.
* Cost of risk on loans stood at 0.9 percent, down by 0.2
percentage points year-on-year.
* Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.6 percent, down by
1.1 percentage points year-on-year.
* Total assets reached 10.362.6 million lari as of March 31,
2017, up by 55.7 percent year-on-year.
* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to 7,121.0
million lari as of March 31, 2017, up by 58.5 percent
year-on-year.
* Net loans to deposits and IFI funding stood at 97.2
percent and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8
percent.
* Total customer deposits stood at 6,070.8 million lari as
of March 31, 2017, up by 54.4 percent year-on-year.
($1 = 2.4100 laris)
