RPT-COLUMN-Psst...wanna buy some cobalt? Just don't tell the auto guys!: Andy Home
LONDON, July 5 Wanna buy into one of the hottest commodities in town?
July 5 Georox Resources Inc:
* Georox Resources announces extension of closing of private placement
* Georox Resources - TSX Venture exchange approved extension of deadline to complete previously announced private placement of 6.4 million units to august 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 5 Wanna buy into one of the hottest commodities in town?
July 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.