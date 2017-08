May 10 (Reuters) - GEOX SPA:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 INCREASED BY 1.2% TO € 297.9 MILLION (+ 0.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

* AS REGARDS THE CURRENT YEAR, MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THE RESULTS OBTAINED AND THE ACTIONS TAKEN CAN CONFIRM THE POSITIVE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE YEAR