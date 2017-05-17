FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
May 17, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK

* Glucophage authorised in UK for reduction in risk or delay of onset of type 2 diabetes in adult, overweight patients with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) and/or impaired fasting glucose (IFG), and/or increased glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), when intensive lifestyle changes for 3 to 6 months have failed

* Merck has already received authorisation for this indication in several countries around the world Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

