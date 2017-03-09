BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Edwards Lifesciences Corp -
* District court in Germany ruled that Boston Scientific's lotus valve infringes one of co's patents for transcatheter aortic valves
* Edwards is not updating its 2017 financial guidance
* Does not presently anticipate disruption to supply of sapien 3 valves to patients
* Court also ruled Edwards Sapien 3 valve infringes two of Boston Scientific's patents for outer seals of transcatheter heart valves
* Will promptly request an appeal
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.