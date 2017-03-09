March 9 Edwards Lifesciences Corp -

* District court in Germany ruled that Boston Scientific's lotus valve infringes one of co's patents for transcatheter aortic valves

* Edwards is not updating its 2017 financial guidance

* Does not presently anticipate disruption to supply of sapien 3 valves to patients

* Court also ruled Edwards Sapien 3 valve infringes two of Boston Scientific's patents for outer seals of transcatheter heart valves

* Will promptly request an appeal