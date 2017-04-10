FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Geron Corp and Janssen Research & Development LLC has completed second internal data reviews of Imerge and Imbark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Geron Corp

* Geron Corp - Janssen Research & Development, LLC has completed second internal data reviews of Imerge and Imbark

* Geron Corp - For imerge, benefit/risk profile of Imetelstat in treated patients supports continued development in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes

* Geron-For Imbark, current results suggest clinical benefit, potential os benefit associated with Imetelstat treatment in relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis

* Geron Corp - For Imerge, a data package and proposed trial design refinements are planned to be provided to FDA

* Geron Corp - For Imbark, trial will continue unchanged to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data, including an assessment of overall survival

* Geron Corp - If part 2 of imerge is initiated, Geron expects this phase 3 stage of Imerge to be opened for patient enrollment in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

