BRIEF-Gerry Weber 2015/16 group sales revenues at EUR 900.8 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG:

* 2015/16 group sales revenues of 900.8 million euros ($950.79 million)

* FY EBITDA of 77.3 million euros and EBIT of 13.8 million euros

* FY group's consolidated net income after taxes amounted to 0.5 million euros, compared to 52.2 million euros in previous year

* Proposal to pay out a dividend of 0.25 euro per share euros

* Fit4growth realignment programme proceeding to plan

* Projects resulting special charges to amount to about 6 million euros in current financial year, compared to 31.2 million euros in previous year

* Earnings projections for FY 2016/17 at prior year level

* Expects sales revenues in 2016/17 to decline by a moderate -2 percent to -4 percent compared to previous year

* Does not expect earnings to increase significantly in FY 2016/17 and projects consolidated EBIT of between 10 million and 20 million euros for current financial year

* Expects to enter a phase of sustainable profitable growth in third year following start of realignment exercise, i.e. in financial year 2017/18

* For current financial year consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) is expected to come in at between 60 million and 70 million euros

