5 months ago
BRIEF-Gerry Weber Q1 consolidated EBITDA up at 15.6 mln euros
#Apparel & Accessories
March 16, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber Q1 consolidated EBITDA up at 15.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber:

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA up 7.7% to 15.6 million euros ($16.75 million)

* In Q1 of 2016/17, Gerry Weber International AG generated consolidated sales revenues of 209.2 million euros ($224.64 million), down 2.1 percent

* Expects sales revenues for current financial year 2016/17 to be 2% to 4% below prior year level (previous year: 900.8 million euros)

* Projects 2016/2017 consolidated EBITDA reported of between 60 million and 70 million euros (previous year: 77.3 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 5.1% to 4.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

