BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 General Electric Co
* General Electric- Current is partnering with Sainsbury's to make it first grocery retailer in U.K. To power all its supermarkets entirely by LED lighting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction