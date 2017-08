May 9 (Reuters) - GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 55 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 41 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 222 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 192 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 2.10 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.81 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS ON THE RIGHT PATH TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE TARGETS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF 7-9 PCT, EBITDA GROWTH 9-11 PCT, DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO C.30 PCT OF NET INCOME Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)