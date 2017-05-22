BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Get Holdings Ltd
* Says on 18 May , stock exchange has confirmed that company may proceed with proposed spin-off
* Says on 18 May , stock exchange has confirmed that company may proceed with proposed spin-off

* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of it solutions business on growth enterprise market of stock exchange of hong kong
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07