May 18 (Reuters) - GETIN HOLDING SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 249.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 181.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 123.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 102.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE BONDS FOR UP TO 50 MILLION ZLOTYS, THE ISSUE AND PLACEMENT ARE PLANNED FOR Q2