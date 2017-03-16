FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank expects 2017 writedowns of about 600 mln zlotys
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank expects 2017 writedowns of about 600 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA on Thursday:

* Chief executive says expects writedowns of about 600 million zlotys ($149 million) in 2017

* Says "our aim is not to achieve the best financial result in 2017. Our main aim is to heal the bank, change the revenue structure to a much more sustainable one built on net interest and fees and to the smallest possible on one-offs."

* CEO says not considering share issue for now

* Declines to say if bank will achieve profit in 2017

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0243 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely

