April 20 (Reuters) - Getinge Ab

* Chief financial officer leaves Getinge

* Getinge says Reinhard Mayer, chief financial officer of Getinge, has decided to leave company for family reasons

* Reinhard will remain as CFO and member of the Getinge Executive Team until he leaves the position in November 2017 (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)