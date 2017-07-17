FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Getinge Q2 core profit lags forecast, makes new provision over Hechingen
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
Afghanistan
Marines toil in 'stalemate'
BBC names first female 'Doctor Who'
Entertainment
BBC names first female 'Doctor Who'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Getinge Q2 core profit lags forecast, makes new provision over Hechingen

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Q2 EBITA before acquisition, restructuring and integration costs increased 9.6% to SEK 864 m (788).

* Q2 Order intake increased by 1.1% to SEK 7,539 M (7,460). The order intake declined organically by 3.8%.

* Reuters Poll: Getinge Q2 order intake was seen at 7.8 bln SEK, Adj. EBITA at 909 mln

* Says restructuring and integration costs amounted to SEK 524 M (133), of which SEK 488 M comprised a provision for improvements in Hechingen in accordance with the Consent Decree with the FDA.

* A replanning of the ongoing remediation program has been conducted in Hechingen, Germany, and the Group has decided to make an additional provision of SEK 488 M to make the necessary changes.

* Net sales rose by 4.5% to SEK 7,241 M (6,927). Net sales decreased organically by 0.5%.

* Getinge says organic sales growth is is deemed to be slightly positive in 2017.

* Says Lars Sandström has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Getinge Executive Team. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.