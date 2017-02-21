FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
February 21, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement

* Getty Realty-agreement to amend existing senior unsecured note purchase agreement with prudential insurance co of America, its affiliates

* Getty Realty-pursuant to second amended and restated agreement, issued $50 million of 4.75% series C guaranteed senior notes due Feb 25, 2025 to Prudential

* Getty Realty Corp - company also entered into an amendment to its credit agreement with bank syndicate

* Getty Realty-amendment to credit agreement to increase required unencumbered asset value of all unencumbered eligible properties from $200 million to $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2l58R2E) Further company coverage:

