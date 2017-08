Feb 21 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty Realty Corp announces $50 million private placement of senior unsecured notes

* Getty Realty Corp - issued $50.0 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025 bearing interest at a fixed rate of 4.75%

* Getty Realty Corp - proceeds from transaction were used to repay outstanding indebtedness on company's floating rate revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: