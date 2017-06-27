UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
June 27 Getty Realty Corp:
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
* Getty realty corp - company expects transaction to be immediately accretive to net earnings
* Getty realty corp - company plans to fund transaction through funds available under its credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.