BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Getty Realty Corp:
* Getty Realty Corp. To acquire 42 properties for $70 million
* Getty Realty Corp says upon closing, company expects transaction to be immediately accretive to net earnings
* Getty realty-will receive initial annual rent of $5.0 million from fee simple properties, positive rent spread of $0.2 million on leasehold interests being acquired
* Getty Realty Corp says unitary lease to be effective at closing provides for an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.