5 months ago
BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.14

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $5.8 million versus $7.3 million

* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota

* Gevo Inc - Gevo expects to achieve a cash EBITDA loss of between $18.0-$20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017

* Gevo Inc - expects to produce approximately 500,000 gallons of isobutanol during 2017

* Gevo Inc says estimates that its maximum annual isobutanol production capacity at agri-energy facility to be currently over 1 million gallons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

