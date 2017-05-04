FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc:

* Gevo signs definitive supply agreement with HCS Holding for commercial supply of renewable isooctane

* Gevo Inc- entered into a supply agreement with HCS Holding gmbh to supply renewable isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement

* Gevo Inc- in first phase commencing in May 2017, HCS to purchase isooctane produced at co's demonstration hydrocarbon plant located in silsbee, texas

* Gevo Inc - Haltermann Carless, a subsidiary of HCS is expected to be direct customer with Gevo under supply agreement

* Gevo Inc- first phase of HCS deal would continue until completion of Gevo'S first large-scale commercial hydrocarbon plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

