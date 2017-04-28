BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 GF Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 second tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.7 percent and term of 240 days
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mB9Ub8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend