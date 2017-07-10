BRIEF-CIM Financial Services appoints Mark Van Beuningen as group CEO designate
* Mark Van Beuningen has been appointed as group CEO designate to succeed Paul Leech who will be stepping down as CEO at Sept end
July 10 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says June net profit at 553.1 million yuan ($81.30 million), H1 net profit at 2.9 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sH1ORI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage: