U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
June 27GF Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/se4Jiz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde