BRIEF-GFH Financial EGM approves capital hike

March 2 (Reuters) - Gfh Financial Group Bsc

* EGM approves authorized capital increase to $2.5 billion

* Shareholders proposed to increase cash dividends to 12 percent instead of approved 10 percent, subject to approval of regulatory authorities

* EGM endorses new strategy to acquire financial institutions, infrastructure investments and investment assets by share swaps with investors of target cos

* EGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $1.49 billion from $598 million to enable share swaps