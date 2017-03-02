FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GFH Financial EGM approves capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Gfh Financial Group Bsc

* EGM approves authorized capital increase to $2.5 billion

* Shareholders proposed to increase cash dividends to 12 percent instead of approved 10 percent, subject to approval of regulatory authorities

* EGM endorses new strategy to acquire financial institutions, infrastructure investments and investment assets by share swaps with investors of target cos

* EGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $1.49 billion from $598 million to enable share swaps Source :(bit.ly/2mgSvb4) Further company coverage:

