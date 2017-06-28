BRIEF-Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 63 pct
* NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, HAS AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS IN ABN AMRO FOR EUR 22,75 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
June 28 Gfh Financial Group Bsc
* Co and Promoseven Holdings signs agreement
* Agreement is to exit part of its real estate portfolio with an approximate value of $55 million
* Deal comes as part of gfh's strategy to exit its non‐core assets
* says real estate portfolio asset has a book value of $20 million, deal will have a positive impact on GFH's financial results for Q2,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.