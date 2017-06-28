June 28 Gfh Financial Group Bsc

* Co and Promoseven Holdings signs agreement

* Agreement is to exit part of its real estate portfolio with an approximate value of $55 million

* Deal comes as part of gfh's strategy to exit its non‐core assets

* says real estate portfolio asset has a book value of $20 million, deal will have a positive impact on GFH's financial results for Q2,2017