4 months ago
May 1, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GFH Financial says negotiations to acquire majority stake in Shuaa Capital is still in progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Gfh Financial Group

* Says negotiations regarding acquisition of majority stake in “Shuaa Capital” is still in progress

* Has strategic plans for next few years to acquire new assets that would ensure better return for investors in future

* Has not reached an agreement to sell part of their real estate portfolio to Eshraq Properties against holding an equity stake in co

* Cancels intention to delist from Boursa Kuwait as acceptable form of disclosure has been reached with Boursa Kuwait

* Intends to become financial group consisting of number of specialized financial institutions, including commercial and investment banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

