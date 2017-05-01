BRIEF-GFH Financial says negotiations to acquire majority stake in Shuaa Capital is still in progress

May 1 (Reuters) - Gfh Financial Group

* Says negotiations regarding acquisition of majority stake in “Shuaa Capital” is still in progress

* Has strategic plans for next few years to acquire new assets that would ensure better return for investors in future

* Has not reached an agreement to sell part of their real estate portfolio to Eshraq Properties against holding an equity stake in co

* Cancels intention to delist from Boursa Kuwait as acceptable form of disclosure has been reached with Boursa Kuwait

* Intends to become financial group consisting of number of specialized financial institutions, including commercial and investment banking