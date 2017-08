Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique Sa:

* FY net income 32.1 million euros ($33.97 million) 22.0 million euros year ago, 46 percent up

* FY operating income 51.1 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago, 31 percent up

* Aims to improve its operating margin in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)