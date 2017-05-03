BRIEF-Talex Q1 net profit up at 898,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 19.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 3 Gfi Informatique SA:
* Q1 revenue 280.5 million euros ($306.31 million) versus 243.0 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* Confirms its 2017 guidance for revenue growth and a higher operating margin on a like-for-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 19.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15