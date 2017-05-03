May 3 Gfi Informatique SA:

* Q1 revenue 280.5 million euros ($306.31 million) versus 243.0 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.15 euros per share

* Confirms its 2017 guidance for revenue growth and a higher operating margin on a like-for-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)