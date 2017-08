May 23 (Reuters) - GFK SE:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF GFK SE HAS APPOINTED CHRISTIAN BIGATÀ JOSEPH AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER OF GFK SE, EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2017

* CHRISTIAN BIGATÀ JOSEPH IS CURRENTLY CFO AT 1&1 MAIL & MEDIA SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)