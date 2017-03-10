March 10 Gfk SE:

* Management board and supervisory board propose to the annual general meeting to pay no dividends for the financial year 2016

* Decision is consistent with company's dividend strategy to distribute approximately 25-35 pct of group's profits as a dividend to shareholders, which in last financial year only amounted to around 0.5 million euros ($531,400.00) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)