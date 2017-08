BRIEF-GfK Q1 operating income down at 21.6 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - GFK SE:

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO €21.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: €32.1 MILLION)

* FOR 2017 THE GROUP EXPECTS, SUBJECT TO THE KNOWN RISKS, A SALES DEVELOPMENT SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016 AND AN AOI MARGIN (ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO SALES) IN THE SAME RANGE AS 2016

* Q1 INFLUENCED BY POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS OF 1.5 PERCENT AND THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTMENTS (1.1 PERCENT), SALES TOTALED €352.0 MILLION

* THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR AD HOC BUSINESS REMAINS CHALLENGING Source text: bit.ly/2rg8OEb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)