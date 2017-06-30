June 30 GFM Resources Ltd

* GFM Resources Ltd - ‍has entered into a debt forgiveness agreement with its majority shareholder, compañía minera autlán, s.a.b. De c.v.​

* GFM Resources Ltd - ‍metallorum has agreed to purchase 16.4 million common shares owned by autlan in a private transaction at $0.0161 per common share​

* Gfm Resources - as per forgiveness agreement, autlan forgives an aggregate of $1.7 million, including debt of corporation's mexican subsidiary

* Gfm Resources Ltd - there are no further financial obligations from corporation to autlan