BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 GFM Resources Ltd
* GFM Resources Ltd - has entered into a debt forgiveness agreement with its majority shareholder, compañía minera autlán, s.a.b. De c.v.
* GFM Resources Ltd - metallorum has agreed to purchase 16.4 million common shares owned by autlan in a private transaction at $0.0161 per common share
* Gfm Resources - as per forgiveness agreement, autlan forgives an aggregate of $1.7 million, including debt of corporation's mexican subsidiary
* Gfm Resources Ltd - there are no further financial obligations from corporation to autlan
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock