3 months ago
BRIEF-GFT Technologies affirms guidance after Q1 results
May 11, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-GFT Technologies affirms guidance after Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies SE

* Consolidated revenue grows by 14 percent to eur 111.10 million

* Revenue in Continental Europe up 22 percent to eur 56.08 million

* Consolidated earnings (EBITDA) of eur 9.92 million slightly down on previous year due to special items

* Guidance for 2017 confirmed

* Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) fell by 6 percent to eur 6.63 million

* Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK segment will be completed by end of first half-year

* Measures to optimise sales organisations of Americas & UK segment to have a positive impact on earnings from H2 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

