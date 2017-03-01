FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GFT Technologies says 2017 profit guidance is below market expectations
March 1, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GFT Technologies says 2017 profit guidance is below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Gft Technologies Se

* dgap-adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se announces guidance for financial year 2017

* Says full-year guidance for consolidated revenue at 450.00 million euros for financial year 2017

* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50 million

* Says earnings before taxes (ebt) seen at 35.00 million euros

* Says full-year guidance for ebitda and ebt is thus below market expectations for financial year 2017

* Says will report consolidated revenue of 422.56 million euros, ebitda of 46.77 million euros and ebt of 33.05 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

