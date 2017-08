April 25 (Reuters) - Ghp Specialty Care Ab (Publ)

* Q1 ebitda amounted to sek 18.2 million (18.1)

* Q1 sales revenues increased to sek 260.8 million (231.5)

* Ghp specialty care ab (publ) says in coming quarter we will very much focus on starting up our new health care planning service