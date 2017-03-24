BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports March traffic
* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent
March 24 Gibraltar Industries Inc
* Gibraltar industries appoints timothy murphy as chief financial officer
* Gibraltar industries inc- smith will continue with gibraltar for a transition period.
* Gibraltar industries inc - murphy will succeed kenneth smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.