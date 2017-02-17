Feb 17 Gibraltar Industries Inc
* Gibraltar reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q4 sales $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - for Q1 2017, revenues are
expected to decrease nearly 15 percent compared to prior year
period
* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS of between $0.10 and $0.14 per diluted
share, or $0.17 to $0.21 on an adjusted basis
* Gibraltar industries - GAAP EPS for full year 2017 is
expected to be between $1.55 and $1.65 per diluted share, or
$1.75 to $1.85 on an adjusted basis
* Gibraltar Industries - for 2017, co expects generally
favorable market conditions
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
