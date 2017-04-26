BRIEF-GIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises

April 26 (Reuters) - GIC Housing Finance Ltd

* March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago

* March quarter revenue from operations 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommends dividend of INR 5/share

* Says revises limit of raising funds via NCD/bonds issue up to 8 billion rupees

* Says approves related party transactions up to 10 billion rupees

* Says approves increase in borrowing powers from 100 billion rupees to 125 billion rupees