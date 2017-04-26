FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-GIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - GIC Housing Finance Ltd

* March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago

* March quarter revenue from operations 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommends dividend of INR 5/share

* Says revises limit of raising funds via NCD/bonds issue up to 8 billion rupees

* Says approves related party transactions up to 10 billion rupees

* Says approves increase in borrowing powers from 100 billion rupees to 125 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pkIIC7) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.