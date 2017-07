July 19 (Reuters) - GIEAG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GIEAG IMMOBILIEN AG: GIEAG'S 2016 FIGURES ARE ON TRACK AND THE OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE

* Positive Earnings Growth Expected in 2017

* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN 2016 AMOUNTED TO EUR -2.4 MILLION DUE TO START-UP COSTS FOR PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)