3 months ago
BRIEF-Giga Media appoints James Huang CEO
May 8, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Giga Media appoints James Huang CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Giga Media Ltd

* James huang appointed chief executive officer of gigamedia

* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang

* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and chief financial officer of company

* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and cfo of company, effective on same date

* Giga media ltd - hwang has resigned from his role as chairman of board, a member of board, chief executive officer and chief finance officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

