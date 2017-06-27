BRIEF-ZTE signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 bln yuan in Shenzhen
* Says it signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 billion yuan ($513.72 million) in Shenzhen
June 27 Gigalane Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vMjHu9
* A SWEDISH AUTHORITY CHOOSES ADVENICA'S CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS IN A NEW PROJECT