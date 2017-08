May 8 (Reuters) - Giga Media Ltd

* Gigamedia announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 72 percent to $4.1 million

* Giga media ltd - qtrly loss per share $ 0.07

* Giga media ltd - "this year, we will keep looking for more female-oriented games" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: