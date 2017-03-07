FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gigaset prelim FY 2016 EBITDA up at 28 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gigaset prelim FY 2016 EBITDA up at 28 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Gigaset Ag

* Gigaset to expect profit for fiscal year 2016

* Expects a profit of 4 million euros ($4.23 million)on basis of provisional unaudited figures with an overall turnover of 282 million euros for fiscal year 2016 due to successful realignment of company

* FY EBITDA increased from 11 to 28 million euros

* For the first time in several years, company will also generate a positive free cash flow of 7 million euros, which is due to cost savings and a shift in expenditures and taxes to year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.