BRIEF-Gigaset prelim FY 2016 EBITDA up at 28 million euros

March 7 (Reuters) - Gigaset Ag

* Gigaset to expect profit for fiscal year 2016

* Expects a profit of 4 million euros ($4.23 million)on basis of provisional unaudited figures with an overall turnover of 282 million euros for fiscal year 2016 due to successful realignment of company

* FY EBITDA increased from 11 to 28 million euros

* For the first time in several years, company will also generate a positive free cash flow of 7 million euros, which is due to cost savings and a shift in expenditures and taxes to year 2017