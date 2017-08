BRIEF-Gigaset Q1 EBITDA rises TO EUR 3.1 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - GIGASET AG:

* OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE: NEW PRODUCTS WILL MAKE A DOUBLE-DIGIT CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUE AS EARLY AS THIS YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA RISES SHARPLY TO €3.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: €1.2 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR FELL TO EUR 1.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: NET LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN THE CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT FALLS TO €58.4 MILLION FOR MARKET-RELATED REASONS (Q1 2016: €61.9 MILLION)