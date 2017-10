May 23 (Reuters) - GIGLIO GROUP SPA:

* HAS CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH AMAZON IN EUROPE

* ITS NAUTICAL CHANNEL WILL BE ONE OF THE CHANNELS IN UK AND IN GERMANY INITIALLY LAUNCHED TO BE AVAILABLE AS PART OF AMAZON CHANNELS FOR AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS

* GIGLIO GROUP AND AMAZON MEDIA EU ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT BASED ON A REVENUE SHARE MODEL Source text: reut.rs/2qRl4fk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)