UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia keeps Recchi in place as executive chairman
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
May 3 Giglio Group Spa
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
May 5 Citigroup listed seven companies as potential takeover targets for Apple Inc, including Netflix, Walt Disney and Tesla Inc, as a way to put its cash hoard of more than $250 billion to work.
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide