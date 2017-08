May 16 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

* Gilat reports strong year-over-year profitability improvement in q1 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $63.9 million

* Sees 2017 revenues between $280 to $300 million, gaap operating income between $4 and $8 million